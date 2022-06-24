Man caught on camera groping women inside Cobb County Publix

A man is in custody in Cobb County after spending several hours over the weekend groping women in a grocery store.

According to arrest warrants, Reginald Denard Usher went into the Publix on Atlanta Road in Smyrna on Sunday afternoon. Over the course of the next few hours, police say he inappropriately touched two women.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Warrants say Usher was seen on surveillance camera brushing up against a woman’s backside and then later brushing his hand up another woman’s thigh and over to her backside.

After touching the second woman, Usher tried to run away.

Police say that when he eventually left the store, Usher took a half gallon of orange juice and a pineapple with him.

TRENDING STORIES:

When he was arrested a short time later, Usher had a black Taurus G2C 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in his pocket.

He told police that “someone” gave him the gun before backtracking and saying he found it in the woods, but couldn’t tell police when he “discovered” it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Usher is being held in the Cobb County Jail on two counts of sexual battery, theft by shoplifting and theft by receiving.

IN OTHER NEWS: