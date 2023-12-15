Man caught on camera kicking his way into Atlanta apartment where he stole designer bags

Police are looking for a man who was captured on camera breaking into an apartment in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say a man called them earlier this week and said that while he was out of town, his home had been broken into.

The burglary was reported at the Villages at Castleberry Hills apartments on McDaniel Street.

The victim’s Ring doorbell camera captured the suspect banging on and then kicking down the door to the apartment.

Once inside, the suspect reportedly stole a black Gucci bag, a Chanel bag, Nike shoes and a MacBook Pro.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers of Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

