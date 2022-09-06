Man caught on camera prowling around Atlanta woman’s home, police searching for suspect

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are looking for a man wanted for prowling and damaging a woman’s home.

APD is asking for your help in identifying the man in the video.

Police said they got a call about a prowler in the 1600 block of Waysome Way Northwest. When they got to the home, they spoke with the woman, who said she saw the man on her Ring camera prowling around her home.

The woman also noticed damage to the back of her home, which appeared to be an attempted forced entry, police say.

The suspect had left the home by the time officers got there.

Officers say they searched the area for the suspect but couldn’t find him.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the man in the video.

If you have any information on the case, you can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

