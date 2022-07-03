Man caught on camera stealing $1,200 out of someone’s wallet in Hall County

What would you do if you found a wallet with $1,200 in it?

Hall County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a person stealing someone else’s wallet.

Deputies said the suspect in the video picked up a wallet at the Exxon convenience store on Cleveland Highway in Clermont last Friday.

“Honest folks would turn it in, or check for an ID and contact the owner. Not this guy. He kept it for himself, and now Hall County SO property crimes investigators are looking for him,” said HCSO’s Facebook post.

If you can help identify the suspect, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call Investigator Hunt at 770-533-7224.

