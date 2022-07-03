Man caught on camera stealing $1,200 out of someone’s wallet in Hall County
What would you do if you found a wallet with $1,200 in it?
Hall County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a person stealing someone else’s wallet.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said the suspect in the video picked up a wallet at the Exxon convenience store on Cleveland Highway in Clermont last Friday.
“Honest folks would turn it in, or check for an ID and contact the owner. Not this guy. He kept it for himself, and now Hall County SO property crimes investigators are looking for him,” said HCSO’s Facebook post.
TRENDING STORIES:
Several hurt after man crashes through Paulding County gas station before shooting himself, deputies say
Metro woman with Alzheimer’s arrested for domestic violence despite daughter not pressing charges
Deputies said the suspect in the video picked up a wallet at the Exxon convenience store on Cleveland Highway in Clermont last Friday.
If you can help identify the suspect, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call Investigator Hunt at 770-533-7224.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: