Man caught on camera stealing $2,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s in Bethel Park

Police said a bold criminal was caught on camera wheeling out thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise from a local home improvement store. Police said the man in a gray hoodie was seen casually filling up a cart with $2,000 worth of wire from the Lowe’s in Bethel Park, before walking out in plain sight.

“It’s just wrong,” customer Dave Breisinger said. “Absolutely wrong. A lot of people work hard and when they steal stuff that raises the price of other items. The people who work hard all their life to try to do additions to their house — now everything is going up and they’re paying the price.”

Lowe’s said that organized retail crime is a growing challenge for retail stores across the country. Steve Salazar, a spokesperson for Lowe’s, sent the following statement:

“Lowe’s continues to work closely with local law enforcement on this active case of organized retail crime (ORC) in Bethel Park. ORC is a growing challenge across the country and impacts not only our stores and our associates, but our customers and our communities. We’re seeing an increasing number of incidents involving wire theft from our stores and these stolen items being sold by well-organized criminal groups on online platforms and sites that provide them anonymity.

Lowe’s is committed to doing our part to reduce this type of criminal activity, maintain the safety and security of our associates and customers, and make sure those who are responsible are held accountable.”

Police said the suspect got into a silver Honda Accord and took off. Shoppers are certain that with a description of the suspect’s car and his picture out in the public, his crimes will come to a swift end.

“Someone will recognize him and turn him in and I think that’s a good thing,” Breisinger added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

