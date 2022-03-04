Man caught on camera stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles

Mar. 4—West Virginia University Police arrested and charged a man with two counts of grand larceny after security cameras caught him removing catalytic converters from vehicles at the WVU Motor Pool on Mileground Road.

According to criminal complaints, a male suspect, later identified as John Ralph Lincoln, 48, of Morgantown, was seen on camera going through several vehicles owned by the university and removing catalytic converters on two separate occasions.

During the first incident, on Jan. 24, the complaint stated camera footage showed a male suspect, allegedly Lincoln, removing the catalytic converter from a white truck and going through several other vehicles.

Security cameras captured the suspect at the WVU Motor Pool a second time on Feb. 21, wearing the same jacket and shoes as the suspect in the January incident, the complaint said. Once again, he was seen removing catalytic converters and going through vehicles—this time he brought a yellow reciprocal saw with him.

In total, the complaint said four more catalytic converters were removed from vehicles during the February incident, including one from a white van, one from a College Park van, and two from ADA shuttle buses.

On March 2, a male was seen walking on Mileground Road near the WVU Motor Pool wearing the same jacket, shoes and backpack, and with the same facial hair as the suspect from the camera footage of the incidents.

University Police Sgt. Ralston, who filed the complaints, said while interviewing Lincoln, he admitted to removing a catalytic converter from a truck at the WVU Motor Pool in January.

Lincoln is being held on a $10, 000 bond at the North Central Regional Jail.

The estimated value of the five catalytic converters is about $9, 300.

