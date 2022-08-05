Man caught on camera stealing all four tires off of truck, police say

Memphis Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing all four tires off of a vehicle.

According to police, a man was dropped off by a dark-colored SUV in the 1800 block of Getwell around 3 a.m. on Monday, August 1.

In surveillance video, the man can be seen smoking something and crawling alongside a truck.

Police said that man took four tires off of an orange Chevrolet Colorado truck.

Memphis Police are also looking for the person who dropped that man off.

If you know who this man is, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could lead to a $2,000 reward.

