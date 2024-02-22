Man caught on camera vandalizing car at Methodist Minor Medical Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted by Memphis Police after they say he was caught on camera vandalizing a car at Methodist Minor Medical Center in Central Gardens on Sunday.

On February 18, officers say they responded to a vandalism call just after 11 p.m. at Methodist Minor Medical on Union Avenue.

Reports state that a Toyota Camry was vandalized in the Medical Center’s parking lot.

Video surveillance showed a man wearing a black hat, jacket, and pants kicking and keying the Toyota Camry.

MPD says the suspect was driving in a black Chevrolet Corvette with Tennessee tags.

No arrests have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

