Man caught in crossfire, shot outside of Fort Worth nightclub, police say

A man was shot outside a Fort Worth nightclub overnight Friday, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth police department said officers were sent to John Peter Smith Hospital around 12:40 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting victim.

The victim told police he was outside Lulu’s Lounge in the 3400 block of Miler Avenue when two groups on each side of the street started firing at each other. The victim tried to run, but was caught in the crossfire and suffered a gunshot wound in the lower leg.

The victim was taken to JPS Hospital in a private vehicle for treatment.

Police said the victim could not describe the suspects or what they were wearing. At this time, there are no suspects in custody and the Gun Violence Unit will assist with the investigation.