Man caught driving a stolen van stuffed with 131 pounds of marijuana plants, police say

A 24-year-old Dover, Delaware man has been charged after police said they found him driving a stolen van packed with several marijuana plants – 131.4 pounds of unpotted cannabis, to be exact.

Dover police were dispatched to the 400 block of Haslet Street, in the area of the Village at Blue Hen Apartments, after someone complained about a suspicious vehicle.

Responding officers determined the vehicle was stolen out of Delaware State Police jurisdiction, said Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police spokesman.

Police then contacted Jaquell McDonald and found he had more than 2 ounces of marijuana on him. Police then searched the van and found it loaded with several marijuana plants, some appearing to have been recently pulled out of the ground, Hoffman said.

McDonald has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He has been released after posting $65,000 bail.

