Man caught with golden Glock switch pleads guilty to federal charges

Two more men were convicted this month of possessing Glocks with switches in federal court in Cincinnati, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported.

Ronnell Aaron Clay, 21, was caught with a Glock pistol, a "gold Glock switch," and crack cocaine during a traffic stop last year, according to federal prosecutors.

Investigators said they later discovered Clay was advertising Glock switches for sale on his Instagram account.

Taviyon Broussard, 20, was caught with a 3D-printed Glock switch in November, according to court documents.

A Glock switch, as it is commonly called, allows a Glock handgun to be fired fully automatically. With one of these devices in place, a single press of the trigger can repeatedly fire the gun. Under federal law, the devices on their own are considered machine guns.

The Glock “switch” quickly attached to a handgun, converting the firearm from shooting one bullet per trigger squeeze to having the capability of firing until the trigger is released, pictured, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Great Oaks Firing Range in Sharonville, Ohio.

Broussard and Clay both pleaded guilty to the charges this month. They each face up to 10 years in prison.

More than half a dozen people have been convicted for possession of Glock switch devices in Ohio and Kentucky in the past year.

Cincinnati police said the devices are being found weekly in the city. The rise in popularity of switches across the country has prompted the ATF and federal prosecutors to speak out about the danger of the devices and the stiff penalties in place if a person is caught with one.

Sentencing hearings for Broussard and Clay had not yet been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man with golden Glock switch pleads guilty to federal charges in Cincinnati