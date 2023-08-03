Man caught hiding in hospital restroom secretly recorded women, California cops say

A man accused of hiding in a hospital restroom to secretly record women has been arrested, California police reported.

Security at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Riverside caught the man at about noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and held him for officers, police said in a news release.

Officers found recordings of women who had visited the restroom on his phone, police said. The release said they also found a drug pipe on the 27-year-old, whom they described as being homeless.

He faces charges including secretly recording a person in a private location and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. The man is being held without bail.

Riverside is about 55 miles east of Los Angeles.

