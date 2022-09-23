Man caught with meth gets 10-years federal time

Sep. 23—A man arrested in Vigo County was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Max W. Woodard II, 51, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Authorities said an officer on April 19 stopped Woodard's vehicle for a traffic violation near U.S. 40 and North Miami Gardens Street in Vigo County. Woodard, the lone occupant, appeared nervous and would not comply to police commands, authorities said.

Another officer with a police K9 arrived, and the dog alerted to the presence of controlled substances. A search revealed a black bag containing 477 grams of methamphetamine.

The next day, prosecutors said, investigators went to Woodard's residence in Lebanon, after Woodard consented to a search. Officers found two loaded handguns in Woodard's couch. Two additional firearms were surrendered to law enforcement by a third-party who had removed the firearms from Woodard's residence before officers' arrival. All four guns belonged to Woodard.

Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.

Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Kendra Klump prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Assisting were the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Boone County Sheriff's Office and Terre Haute Police Department.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA's Indianapolis field office, announced the sentencing.