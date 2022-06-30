Man caught operating pot-filled SUV after being called to court for unlicensed driving, drug charges

A man was caught driving away from a Massachusetts courthouse in a pot-filled SUV moments after he went before a judge to face unlicensed operation and marijuana charges, authorities said.

Yves Duboc, 43, of Biddeford, Maine, was arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court on charges of driving without a license and marijuana possession over one pound, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Duboc was released on his own recognizance with the condition he does not drive until he is properly licensed, but state police say he immediately violated the judge’s order.

After the hearing came to an end, Trooper Michael Provost, an assigned court officer, spotted Duboc get into the driver’s seat of a Toyota SUV with a Florida registration and drive off, state police said.

Provost stopped Duboc, arrested him for operating without a license, and reportedly found a bong, two large vacuum-sealed bags and two duffel bags filled with marijuana, five large jars of THC extract, and a large roll of $20 bills in in SUV.

State police estimated that Duboc had more than 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of extract.

Duboc was subsequently booked at the state police barracks in Newbury and driven back to Newburyport District Court, where he was arraigned on new charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and trafficking in marijuana.

“He was one court appearance short of a hat trick. But two in the same court on the same day is still pretty unique,” state police said in a news release.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW