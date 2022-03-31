Man caught picking mushrooms in Seminole, also toting meth, other drugs, FWC says

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers caught a man picking mushrooms at the Seminole Ranch Wildlife Management Area.

Officials received a call about a man shining a light around the area after dark, according to a weekly FWC report from March 17.

Officers Fahnestock and Wild responded to the location and found the suspect picking mushrooms in the area.

When they approached the suspect to address the violation of taking mushrooms from the management area, they also found the suspect had methamphetamines, GHB and other drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

The suspect who was not identified in the report was booked into the Orange County Jail on multiple drug charges, FWC said.