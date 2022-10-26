Man caught after ramming police cruiser in chase, Indio police say

Indio police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after they say he led officers on a pursuit for more than nine miles and rammed at least one police vehicle.

Around noon, officers were dispatched for a 911 call about a family dispute at a home in the 83300 block of Corte Presidente in central Indio, police spokesperson Ben Guitron said. The dispute involved a member of the family who had been present at the home in violation of a court order and committed a violent act, Guitron said.

As officers were on their way, they learned the man had left the house in a red Honda Civic. Officers then saw the vehicle in the area of Jackson Street and Genoa Gate, about ¾ of a mile from the home. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it collided with a police car in what officers believed was an intentional act, Guitron said.

With police in pursuit, the Civic then headed through southeast Indio and the city of Coachella. The pursuit then ended near the intersection of Avenue 66 and Jackson Street, an area of agricultural fields miles south of Indio. There, the driver of the Civic was taken into custody at around 1 p.m.

Guitron said it was not yet clear what led the suspect to surrender.

Guitron said that no officers or civilians are believed to have been hurt in the chase, though preliminary reports showed a second vehicle may have been damaged by the fleeing driver's car.

Guitron said the suspect's name and a list of charges would be released later Wednesday once he was processed at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. However, he said he believed the charges would include violation of the restraining order, causing a domestic disturbance at the home and assaulting the officers.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter helped Indio officers with the pursuit.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man caught after ramming police cruiser in chase, Indio police say