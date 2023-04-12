Man caught trying to bring ghost gun, drug paraphernalia into court

Apr. 12—A man with 37 prior arrests and citations was arrested trying to bring a ghost gun and drug paraphernalia into circuit court this morning.

Jordan Mineshima Jr., 33, was arrested by Sheriff's deputies after he allegedly walked into the Kaahumanu Hale courthouse on Punchbowl Street and told the Allied Universal Security Officer that he had a firearm in his bag, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Safety.

The guard alerted Sheriff's deputies who responded to the security checkpoint. Mineshima gave them permission to search his bag where they allegedly found a firearm and ammunition. Mineshima did not have any firearm permits and the gun was not registered.

Deputies also discovered what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia on Mineshima, according to the release.

Mineshima was arrested without incident on suspicion of place to keep pistol/revolver, no permit to carry weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon, place to keep ammunition, and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

"Deputies assigned to Hawaii's Judicial facilities are ever-vigilant, ensuring those entering the hale hookolokolo (courthouse) are protected and safe," said State Sheriff Mark Hanohano, in a statement.

The Department of Public Safety's Narcotics Enforcement Division assisted in the case. The Department of the Attorney General will manage the ongoing investigation.

"We want to express our appreciation to the Deputy Sheriffs, Allied Universal Security personnel, and others for the quick and decisive action to maintain the safety of personnel and others in our buildings, and the security of judicial proceedings," said First Circuit Chief Judge R. Mark Browning, in a statement.