Man caught on video knocking toddler son to floor inside Harlem restaurant arrested

A heartless man caught on video knocking his toddler son to the floor inside a Harlem restaurant has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Mandelo Stroman, 26, turned himself in at the 32nd Precinct stationhouse Monday and confessed to the assault, which unfolded in the Red Star Chinese restaurant on Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. at W. 147th St. about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows Stroman carrying a small child into the restaurant vestibule, then setting the tot on the floor, taking a swing and knocking the boy down. He then placed the victim in a stroller and the two left the restaurant.

Cops released the video and asked the public’s help identifying the assailant.

Stroman is charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

He lives a block away from the restaurant, cops said. He has a criminal record, but it wasn’t clear if any of his past arrests involved domestic violence offenses, a police source said.

Stroman’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.