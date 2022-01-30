Man caught on video knocking young child in his care to the floor in Harlem restaurant

A man was caught on video knocking a small child in his care to the ground in a Harlem restaurant — and the NYPD is asking the public’s help identifying the assailant.

The disturbing scene unfolded in the Red Star restaurant on Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. at W. 147th St. about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Video shows the man carry the child into the restaurant vestibule, set the tot on the floor, then take a swing, knocking the child down.

The man then placed the child in a stroller and the two left the restaurant, cops said.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.