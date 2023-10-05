Man caught on video masturbating outside teen girl’s window near Cal Poly, police say

Editor’s note: This article describes a sex crime.

A former registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly caught on video masturbating outside the home of four women near Cal Poly while watching a teen girl in the shower, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a news release.

Keith William Phillip, 49, was allegedly captured on a doorbell camera masturbating on multiple occasions at a house on the 1200 block of Stafford Street in San Luis Obispo.

On Monday, police said, one of the women who lived in the house reported to officers they had caught Phillip touching himself outside their home on Sunday at around 10 p.m.

Police said a 17-year-old girl had been showering at the time. The doorbell camera footage allegedly showed Phillip watching the girl through a “partially open bathroom window while masturbating.”

The women also found a second video on their doorbell camera of Phillips masturbating outside their home in May.

On Wednesday, one of the victims saw Phillips on Stafford Street and notified the police. Officers arrived and arrested Phillips and on suspicion of felony indecent exposure with a prior conviction.

Phillips is also suspected of four misdemeanors: lewd conduct in public, prowling, peeping and annoying or molesting a child under 18.

Police say Phillips was a registered sex offender from Arizona, but his 10-year-registry expired in 2014. Police say Phillips moved to California between his Arizona conviction and 2014.

As of Thursday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office database, Phillips was in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail on $200,000 bail.

How to get help

If you or someone you know are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

If you or someone you know are a survivor of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

Survivor support and resources are also available through Lumina Alliance at luminaalliance.org or their Crisis and Information Line at 805-545-8888.