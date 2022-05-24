Man caught on video punching woman at Jacksonville gas station tells police ‘she hit me first’

Action News Jax is learning new details about what the man caught on security video punching a woman repeatedly in the face at a local gas station claims led up to the fight.

The fight happened Monday, May 16 at the BP station on University Boulevard North near Fort Caroline Road. Kevin Williamson, 59, was taken into custody Friday night and faces a battery charge. He was released from jail on bond on Saturday night.

According to an unredacted police report, when police took Williamson into custody, he “spontaneously uttered ‘did you watch the whole video? She hit me first.’”

“He stated that he was in a Black town and asked what else he was supposed to do,” the police report states about Williamson.

Williamson told police that he was in line behind the victim and she “was screaming at him stating he was racist because of how he spoke to an Iranian gentleman outside,” the report said.

RELATED: ‘I was shocked’: Video shows man attacking woman at Jacksonville gas station

When Action News Jax spoke with the victim, Rayme McCoy on Thursday, she said Williamson’s comments continued inside the gas station and ended up being directed at her.

McCoy told Action News Jax he was buying beer and he placed it on the counter in front of her. She said she tried to move it and asked him to back up. She also said he told her he had a gun in his car.

“He was still ranting and raving about what he was talking about and at that point, I turned around and said ‘Can I have some space?” she said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to the report, Williamson said the victim “grew angry with him and hit several canned items off the counter that struck his side and then hit his foot.” He said this was what set him off.

Williamson told police after he was hit with the canned items that “he struck the victim three times with an open hand on the side of her head. He said that it was not an unprovoked attacked (sic) and he believed the victim wanted to hit him.”

Story continues

He told police he did not make any racial remarks to the victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition, who is now speaking on behalf of the McCoy family while she seeks legal counsel, tells Action News Jax the crime should be prosecuted as a hate crime.

“We think city representatives should clarify these kinds of attitudes and acts will not be tolerated right here in Jacksonville, Florida,” he said.

At this time, Williamson does not have a pending court date.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.