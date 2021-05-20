Man caught on video while stealing tires from Groveland business

May 20—GROVELAND — Police began circulating video footage on Tuesday of a man they believe stole auto parts from a local autobody shop over the weekend.

The man drove a Honda CRV to the shop Saturday about 6:30 p.m. and made off with used tires and other items from outside the store, police said.

Police responded to the shop Monday after the items were reported missing. Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen declined to name the business to prevent future thefts from the garage.

The roughly two-minute video shows a man who appears to be in his 40s and wearing sunglasses, blue jeans and a gray shirt while grabbing tires from outside the building and stuffing them in his trunk. There are appears to be a child in the back seat as the theft occurs.

"We're hoping it might be somebody local," Gillen said.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the man's identity is encouraged to call Groveland police at 978-521-1212. All tips can be provided anonymously.

This incident remains under active investigation, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.