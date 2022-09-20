Man who caused Highway 154 crash that killed mom, kids sentenced to life in prison

Serena Guentz
·3 min read

John Dungan, who was found guilty of second-degree murder after causing a head-on collision that killed a Solvang woman and her two young children, was sentenced Monday to 45 years to life in prison.

Dungan, 31, was convicted last month of three counts of second-degree murder after crashing his car into a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Bley on Oct. 25, 2019.

The force of the high-speed collision on Highway 154 killed Bley and her children — 2-year-old Lucienne Bley Gleason and 4-month-old Desmond Bley Gleason.

Investigators said Dungan, who was seriously injured in the crash, intentionally caused the collision due to suicidal and homicidal ideations.

“The crime has affected me on the most profoundly personal level,” Max Gleason, Bley’s husband and Lucienne and Desmond’s father, said in a statement read by Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Thomas Adams. “In that single moment, my entire family was erased.”

Gleason’s statement also revealed how he became unable to work due to his grief, and had sold the family’s residence.

John Roderick Dungan, 31, of Santa Barbara was found guilty of second-degree murder after causing a Oct. 25, 2019, collision on Highway 154 that killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. He was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
John Roderick Dungan, 31, of Santa Barbara was found guilty of second-degree murder after causing a Oct. 25, 2019, collision on Highway 154 that killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. He was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

“It became unbearable to live in the home I had shared with my wife and children,” Gleason said.

Other family members shared their victim-impact statements as well, including Gleason’s parents — grandparents to Lucienne and Desmond — and his sisters.

“A person needs to take responsibility for their actions,” said Kevin Gleason, Max’s father. “My son Max is paying the ultimate price by living in the shadow of this tragedy.”

Kevin Gleason added that if Dungan had taken responsibility, there wouldn’t be a trial — he would have pleaded guilty.

Max Gleason’s mother, Niki Gleason, recounted memories of “sweet, sweet Lu,” who family members described as perfect and “a bright light in all of (their) lives.”

“When the worst thing that can happen has happened to your child and there’s nothing you can do … the pain is indescribable,” Niki Gleason said.

Deputy district attorneys Stephen Wagner and Megan Chanda spoke of the impact on the family and community, and alleged that Dungan showed an “utter and complete lack of remorse,” Chanda said.

“Vanessa never had a chance,” Wagner said. “All of the evidence … spoke volumes to the absence of accident. This was not an accident.”

In addition to family members and investigators, the sentencing’s audience included multiple jurors from the trial, which Wagner said is rare.

“This speaks volumes to the emotional tug of the case,” Wagner told Noozhawk, speaking about the jury’s dedication.

After hearing the impact statements and reading excerpts of Deputy Probation Officer Lindsay Whitmeyer’s probation report, Adams sentenced Dungan to three consecutive terms of 15 years to life in prison, totaling to 45 years to life, for which he has 1,061 days of credit for his time in Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

Adams also concluded that Dungan is unsuitable for probation.

Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz can be reached at sguentz@noozhawk.com . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk , @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz . Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook .

Recommended Stories

  • Shorewood Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting and vehicle crash after the suspect fled

    Shorewood Police said they are seeking charges against a man who shot another man, then fled and crashed his car into another vehicle, injuring two more people.

  • Judge sets $250,000 cash bond for Vesper woman arrested after fatal motorcycle crash in Port Edwards

    A 38-year-old Vesper woman was arrested on suspected charges of homicide by drunken driving following a fatal motorcycle crash Friday in Port Edwards.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Suspect in fatal shooting at Fairfield Township Walmart found competent to stand trial

    A Hamilton man charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a Fairfield Township Walmart has now been declared competent to stand trial.

  • Dozens charged with defrauding child nutrition program

    The Department of Justice charged 47 people on Tuesday for defrauding a federal meal program for children from low income families of $250 million during the COVID-19 pandemic Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit organization in Minnesota, allegedly created shell companies and falsified documents to claim that it was feeding thousands of children a day under…

  • Russia moves to tighten grip on Ukraine as separatists announce referendums on joining Moscow

    Votes in four regions will be held later this week

  • County seeks removal of elected official accused of killing Las Vegas reporter Jeff German

    Authorities are seeking to remove from office an elected — and now jailed — administrator accused of killing Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German, officials said Tuesday.

  • Why one of the men wounded in a Miami-Dade triple shooting is the only person charged

    The first person taken into custody after Sunday morning’s triple shooting outside the Chicagoan Bar in North Miami-Dade told police that he fired the Diamondback rifle in his hands. But the only person arrested and charged was the person hit by the bullets from that rifle.

  • Man arrested as suspect in armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Bibb County, deputies say

    An arrest has been made in a robbery that took place last week in Macon.

  • Report: Ill. Corrections manipulated hiring for phantom post

    A report Tuesday by a state inspector general found that an Illinois prison system administrator improperly ordered the hiring of a family member for a Department of Corrections position that was never authorized. Larry Sims, the agency's southern region investigations commander, received a 30-day suspension after the Office of the Executive Inspector General for the Agencies of the Illinois Governor. It found he had designated a relative be hired as an intelligence officer even though that person hadn't applied and someone else had already been chosen.

  • 'Very Harmful' Lack of Data Blunts U.S. Response to Outbreaks

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska — After a middle-aged woman tested positive for COVID-19 in January at her workplace in Fairbanks, public health workers sought answers to questions vital to understanding how the virus was spreading in Alaska’s rugged interior. The woman, they learned, had existing conditions and had not been vaccinated. She had been hospitalized but had recovered. Alaska and many other states have routinely collected that kind of information about people who test positive for the virus. Part

  • South Korean president urges shared technology, innovation

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the need for wealthy nations to share their advanced technologies and innovations with developing countries, particularly when it comes to closing the education gap and fighting infectious diseases. “In the era of digital sophistication, one of the most urgent tasks for the global community and the U.N. is promoting global cooperation to narrow the digital divide which exacerbates polarization between nations,” Yoon told leaders gathered in New York Tuesday for the U.N. General Assembly.

  • Lexington police officer suspended for three months after drugs found in trunk of cruiser

    The officer was suspended after he turned in his police cruiser and other officers found marijuana, pills and other drugs he seized but failed to book into evidence.

  • Furious Texas Sheriff Announces Criminal Investigation Into Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

    FacebookAuthorities have confirmed they are opening a criminal investigation into the individuals who “lured” approximately 50 migrants from the migrant resource center in San Antonio to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the investigation during a press conference Monday “to clear the air for everyone,” alleging that 48 migrants were “lured under false pretenses” to stay at a hotel for a couple of days, shuttled to a

  • Mom records ‘creepy’ man following her daughter through Walmart, is horrified when she looks him up online

    He disappeared the second he realized he was being recorded. Later, a quick search online would reveal his terrifying identity.

  • Hawaii Cafe Employee Helps Save Missing Teen Abducted At Knifepoint

    A15-year-old girl violently taken from a Hawaii beach was rescued by a kindly restaurant worker after convincing her alleged abductor to buy her a meal. Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was arrested in Hilo — on the east side of Hawaii's big island — on Saturday for the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Hawai’i Police Department. Authorities said the teenager, whom they identified as Mikella Debina, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday near Waikoloa Beach Drive at Anaeho’omalu Ba

  • Missing High School Students Turn Up Dead on North Carolina Trail

    Orange County Sheriff's Office/Handout Two North Carolina teens who vanished in mysterious circumstances over the weekend have been found dead on an Orange County trail, authorities say.The Orange County Sheriff’’s Office said two bodies found Sunday match the description of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, though a medical examiner has yet to provide full confirmation.“Although we do not have that confirmation yet, in the absence of any other missing persons matching the des

  • Man pistol-whipped after rushing to help woman being robbed at gunpoint, Texas cops say

    The incident was caught on video.

  • Family says fatal shooting case shows ‘stand your ground’ defense doesn’t work for Black men

    William “Marc” Wilson was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a shooting that he says was in self-defense against a racist attack on a Georgia highway, and his family and lawyers say the case reveals a racial double standard for “stand your ground” laws.

  • ‘His dream was taken away’: Man charged for execution-style murder of Indian store clerk

    A Mississippi man was charged and held without bail for the execution-style murder of a Tupelo store clerk. Chris Copeland, 26, was charged with capital murder on Sept. 13 at the Tupelo Municipal Court. Copeland then hops over the counter and shoots Singh in the back of the head execution style.