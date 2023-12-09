Man caused ‘mass chaos’ at DeKalb club when he opened fire, shooting 3 people, deputies say

A man has been charged with shooting people outside of a DeKalb County club last month.

On Nov. 11, police say Tyrone Rolland, 40 of Stone Mountain, caused “mass chaos” at a nightclub.

Brookhaven police say they were called to Da Spot on Buford Hwy. in Brookhaven just after 5:30 a.m. to reports of several people being shot.

According to DeKalb County deputies, Rolland fired at least five shots at someone standing in front of the club.

Two cars and three people inside the club were shot.

The extent of those people’s injuries are unclear.

Rolland was arrested in Cobb County on Friday and taken to DeKalb County.

He is being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, three counts of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property - first degree and two counts of criminal damage to property - second degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway/street and reckless conduct.

