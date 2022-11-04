Man at center of Eliza Fletcher murder makes second court appearance in unrelated rape case

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Eliza Fletcher will appear in court Friday morning for charges in a separate rape case.

Cleotha Abston is set to appear before a judge at 201 Poplar at 9 a.m. on charges of aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping. This marks his second time appearing in criminal court for the separate case.

According to court documents obtained by FOX13, Abston allegedly “unlawfully and intentionally, or recklessly” had sex with a woman “by use of force or coercion, while armed with a weapon or an article used or fashioned in a manner to lead the victim to believe it to be a weapon.”

The incident allegedly happened on Sept. 21, 2021.

FOX13 found that he was not developed as a suspect in the rape case until DNA from the Eliza Fletcher case was tested.

Fletcher was kidnapping while jogging near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2.

Her body was found several days later in a field.

According to an autopsy report, the 34-year-old teacher and mother of two died of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to her head.

Abston faces multiple charges in Fletcher’s death, including first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

The alleged victim at the center of the separate rape case has filed a lawsuit against the City of Memphis over how her case was handled.

Alicia Franklin said on Good Morning America that Abston raped her at a vacant apartment the first time they met.

According to her interview, she messaged him on a dating site before he assaulted and robbed her at gunpoint.

Frankling said she believes the city mishandled the ensuing investigation, including delays in testing her rape kit, thus opening the door for Fletcher to be kidnapped and killed.

“I have always been paranoid since then,” Franklin said. “I’m always on edge, I don’t trust people. I’m always looking over my shoulder.”

Franklin’s attorneys said that after the rape, she gave investigators information including Abston’s nickname, a description of his car, his phone number and dating app profile.

The lawsuit states Memphis Police “failed to honor Franklin’s courage” by not taking reasonable steps to catch her attacker.

The City of Memphis said it does not comment on pending litigation.

