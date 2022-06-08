Man at center for hours-long barricade in Mississippi was out on bond for attempted murder charge
The man at the center of the hours-long barricade in Marshall County, Miss. on Tuesday was out on bond for an attempted murder charge, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Vonrico Dontrell Rayford faces several counts of aggravated assault for the June 7 incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, Rayford barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement said he fired shots at a utility worker who was working on power lines.
Rayford was taken into custody just after 8 p.m., deputies said.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said he had barricaded himself inside a home in the 1500 block of Mt. Sinai Road near Highway 309.
