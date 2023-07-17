Man At The Center Of The Viral Wedding Dress In 2015 Allegedly Tried To Murder His Wife

Man At The Center Of The Viral Wedding Dress In 2015 Allegedly Tried To Murder His Wife | Pixabay

Keir Johnston, the Scottish man who gained fame when his mother-in-law’s dress went viral in 2015 because of it’s strange color, is now accused of trying to murder his wife. According to ABC News 4, Johnston has allegedly been abusing his wife Grace Johnston for more than 10 years. During their time together, Johnston tried to strangle her, pushed her against a wall, threatened to kill her and pulled a knife towards her, court documents state.

The violence escalated on March 6, 2022 when Johnston allegedly put his hands around his wife’s neck and restricted her breathing while making threats.

According to The Guardian, The 38-year-old appeared in court on Monday and denied all the charges. Court documents detail many more graphic accusations in the case. Johnston allegedly put his wife in a headlock at one point and dragged her from a pub because she didn’t want to leave with him. He is also accused of controlling where she goes and how she spends her money.

When Johnston and Grace got married in 2015, a wedding guest posted a photo of the dress worn by Grace’s mother, Cecilia Bleasdale. The wardrobe, which became known as The Dress That Broke the Internet, caused a massive debate on social media as people tried to determine whether it’s blue and black or white and gold. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Chrissy Teigen also gave their opinion as the debate continued on the internet for weeks.

The family made several media appearances, including the Ellen DeGeneres Show, after the dress went viral. DeGeneres awarded the couple with a $10,000 check and a trip to the Caribbean, The New York Post reported.

In the years after the viral moment, however, the couple’s relationship allegedly continued to spiral. After a preliminary hearing, Johnston is expected to appear for a trial in 2024.