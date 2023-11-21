Man in Central Kentucky dead after shooting involving sheriff’s office

A man is dead after a shooting involving the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office Monday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the railroad tracks near Wilmore Road and Baybrook Circle, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office. KSP said a man was declared dead at the scene.

Neither KSP nor the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office would comment on what led up to the shooting, how it unfolded or who was involved. The sheriff’s office directed all questions to KSP and KSP declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction over investigations into all shootings involving law enforcement agencies. Specific details about the shooting won’t be released until vital witnesses are interviewed and facts are gathered, KSP said.

“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation,” KSP said in a press release.