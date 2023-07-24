Man in Central Kentucky injured in shooting with police, state police say

A man in Berea was shot Monday morning during an incident involving police, according to Kentucky State Police.

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. KSP said a man was sent to a hospital for treatment. WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said the man was shot by police during a domestic situation. The man will be placed under police custody after he’s released from the hospital, WKYT reported.

KSP said the shooting was being investigated Monday afternoon. KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene. The team has statewide jurisdiction when it comes to investigating shootings committed by police.

“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” KSP said in a press release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.