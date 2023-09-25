Man with cerebral palsy uses chin, nose to write heartwarming poem dedicated to his dad

[Source]

A Chinese man who could never move his hands or feet and could never stand due to a neurological disorder dedicated one of the poems he wrote using his chin and nose to his father.

Key details: Zhang Jiubin, a 34-year-old man from Shandong province, China, who was born with cerebral palsy and diagnosed with the brain condition at 3 months old, started showing interest in writing poems about 10 years ago, his father, Zhang Yonggui, told local media.

Starting out: Using a Chinese pinyin wall chart in their home, Zhang’s father taught him how to read and write when he was 13. At first, he needed the older Zhang’s assistance when turning the pages of his books, such as a dictionary, but the man eventually learned to do it himself using his nose and chin.

When it came to writing, Zhang first used chopsticks to tap on his phone, but he later found that method troublesome, so he decided to use his nose instead, Zhang’s father said. Zhang now has a custom-made wheelchair with a built-in table for his writing, donated by the local Disabled Persons Federation.

Career in writing: Zhang’s poem-writing career started after his family received 100 yuan (approximately $14) from a news portal in 2014. Since then, he has written over a thousand poems, some of which have already earned a total of 5,000 yuan (approximately $684).

“Literature lets me know disability is not an obstacle to dreaming freely. Literature is the morning sun and spring breeze,” Zhang reportedly wrote on his phone.

A touching message: Since Zhang lost his ability to use his hands, feet or even speak, the only way he could show his appreciation to his father is through his poems, one of which was dedicated to him. One of the poem's lines reads, “The most prolonged utterance in my life is to tell you: I love you, my father.”

Not just poems: Besides writing poems, Zhang also wrote a 17,000-word play titled “Candle Heart,” which follows a wealthy woman who gave up her riches and comfortable life to teach in a village in the hills.

