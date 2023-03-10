Man changes plea in Xenia Twp. plot to kill Kettering woman

Mar. 9—A man accused of plotting with two others to kill a Kettering woman in Xenia Twp. changed his plea to guilty on Wednesday.

Jahmel Douglas Morgan, 23, of Beavercreek, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records. A conspiracy to commit murder charge was dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 18.

The charges are connected to a shooting on Sept. 12 where a Xenia police sergeant found a woman with a gunshot wound to her neck near Hilltop Road. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was able to identify her ex-boyfriend, La'Dashiaun "Shawn" Brown, as one of the people involved, but could not identify the other two suspects, according to Xenia Municipal Court records.

Morgan and co-defendant Aaron Joseph Davis turned themselves in to a Greene County sheriff's detective and told them they planned with Brown to kill the woman, according to court documents.

"More specifically, Morgan admitted he, Brown and Davis made a plan to have [the woman] pick them up in her vehicle, drive to a different location and for Davis to shoot [the woman]," an affidavit read, "As part of the plan, Morgan admitted he was supposed to shoot [the woman] in the event Davis was not able to do so."

Davis told police he chased the victim after he shot her and hit her three times, the affidavit stated.

Brown pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, according to common pleas court records. He was sentenced in November to 20 to 25 years in prison and is incarcerated in the Southeastern Correctional Institution in Lancaster, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction website.

Davis is facing attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges.