Man charged $1,300 on stolen debit card

Mar. 11—MANKATO — A Mankato man reportedly used someone's debit card without permission to make more than $1,300 worth of purchases since late January.

Andrew James Underdahl, 30, was charged with felonies for financial transaction fraud and identity theft Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A man reported losing his wallet and debit card in Mankato on Jan. 27, according to a criminal complaint. He later noticed the card was used numerous times without his consent in Mankato and North Mankato.

An officer worked with the man's bank to identify 29 fraudulent transactions totaling about $1,333, with 26 of the purchases occurring in Mankato.

Surveillance footage from one business, which accounted for about $863 in fraudulent transactions, allegedly showed Underdahl using the card. He provided his actual birthdate when buying cigarettes on one occasion.

Footage from another business again reportedly showed Underdahl using the card. On that occasion, he provided his own ID with the same date of birth he used at the first business.

A third business also had surveillance footage of Underdahl. The complaint states he wore similar clothes in each business, while a "distinctive tattoo" on his left hand was visible in the third business' footage.

Police requested a warrant for Underdahl's arrest. His record includes previous convictions for burglary, financial transaction fraud and domestic abuse, among others.

