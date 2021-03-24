Man charged with 10 counts of child porn

Mar. 24—An Ashland man is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography after a Boyd County grand jury returned a direct indictment against him on Feb. 9, records show.

Jeremy Hutchinson was booked March 19 on his charges at the Boyd County Detention Center. Court records show Hutchinson is being held on $100,000 bond.

Hutchinson's indictment states he had possessed child pornography between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Ashland Police Department, records show.

If convicted, Hutchinson faces between one and five years in prison on each count of his indictment.

Few details about the investigation are known, since Hutchinson was directly indicted, which means authorities presented their case to the grand jury rather than obtaining a warrant in district court and going out and arresting the suspect.

Hutchinson is set to be arraigned Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.