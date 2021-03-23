Man charged with 10 counts of murder in shooting at Colorado grocery

David K. Li
·2 min read

A 21-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in the shooting deaths of 10 people, including a police officer, at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, officials said Tuesday.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection with Monday's mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store, Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said during a morning news conference. He was shot in the leg and taken into custody following the incident, according to police.

"We will hold the evildoer responsible to the fullest extent of the law for his actions," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told reporters during the news conference.

The slain officer was 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been the first officer to arrive at the King Soopers. He was the father of seven children and an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force.

Herold identified the other victims as Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

Monday's shooting prompted a massive police response as multiple agencies rushed to the shopping plaza.

Customers and employees fled through a back loading dock to safety, hiding where they could in the store and taking refuge in nearby shops.

Aerial news footage later showed police escorting the suspect, whose right leg was covered in blood, in handcuffs. He wasn't wearing a shirt or shoes.

Colorado residents have become all-too familiar with mass shootings, as two of this generation's most well-known massacres took place within a short drive from Boulder.

Thirteen people were killed at Columbine High School in Littleton, just 35 miles south of King Soopers, on April 20, 1999, before the two gunmen took their own lives.

Then on July 20, 2012, a gunman opened fire on moviegoers at the Century 16 Theater in Aurora, 35 miles southeast of the supermarket. Twelve people, who had gathered for a screening of "The Dark Knight Rises," were killed.

    10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, including one police officer, the local police department confirmed.The latest: The suspect has been identified and charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree, police said in a Tuesday morning update. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.#BoulderShooting live update 3/23/21 8:30 AM https://t.co/T3yXqQ1TP9— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021 The 21-year-old suspect, identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, will be transferred to the Boulder County jail today after being hospitalized and treated for injuries on Monday night. The slain officer was Eric Talley, 51, who was first on the scene and had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010, said police Chief Maris Herold, who described him as "heroic."The following victims were also identified: Denny Strong (20); Neven Stanisic (23); Rikki Olds (25); Tralona Bartkowiak (49); Suzanne Fountain (59); Teri Leiker (51); Kevin Mahoney (61); Lynn Murray (62); and Jody Waters (65).Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021 County police, the FBI, ATF, and other Denver metropolitan agencies joined officers' response to the incident after a 911 call was made shortly before 3 p.m. local time. The suspect was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m.The only person who was not killed but sustained significant injuries was the suspect, Yamaguchi said. A motive had not yet been determined, he said and A live television feed showed a shirtless man being led away from the King Soopers store in handcuffs with a bloodied right leg. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty confirmed the injured person in custody is the suspect.What they're saying: Gov. Jared Polis (D) said in a statement Monday night, "Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it’s not our friends, coworkers and neighbors, but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don’t personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store."Polis, a Boulder resident, added that he's "grieving with my community and all Coloradans."Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse (D) tweeted he was "praying for the entire" Boulder community and "all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident."Denver Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson said in a statement that he’s "committed Denver safety resources to assist with this situation for as long as needed."What’s next: Herold said the "very complex" investigation would take at least five days to complete. The big picture: Colorado has been at the center of multiple fatal shootings in the past few years, the most recent being in 2019 when two students opened fire in a charter school in Highlands Ranch, ending in one death and eight injuries.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

