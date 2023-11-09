Man charged 10 months after teen shot, killed in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the death of a teenager who was shot while driving in South Nashville in January 2023.

Alex Delgado, 16, was found shot in the head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that crashed into the IHOP at the corner of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Delgado’s friends and family have spent this year working to keep the public spotlight on his case.

Teen’s family seeking information following shooting in South Nashville

According to court documents, Metro police tracked down the suspect, Henry Fletcher, by accessing Delgado’s phone and viewing the last video in the library, which was a recording of another vehicle and its license plate.

Metro police reported Fletcher’s vehicle bumped Delgado’s while leaving a gas station and Delgado followed him. A passenger inside Fletcher’s vehicle told officers Delgado fired a weapon at them. They then left the gas station and Delgado reportedly followed and shot at their vehicle at least once. A bullet hole was later discovered in Fletcher’s rear taillight, according to Metro police.

‘A hideous crime’: Family walks to honor teen shot, killed six months ago

Fletcher caught up to Delgado’s vehicle and fired two to three shots at it before he continued to drive home, according to an arrest warrant. Delgado was found crashed into the restaurant a short time later.

Metro police noted Fletcher spoke with his passenger the next morning and said “I think little buddy got shot last night.”

Fletcher was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday and charged with criminal homicide. His bond was set at $150,000.

Six months after their son’s death, the mother and father of Delgado held a rally to generate information regarding their son’s death.

“We go through different stages of emotions every day, and the hardest part of all of this is we have no progress on the case. It hasn’t moved one single bit,” Alex’s father Aniceto Lara said.

“He loved life, he was young, he was handsome and, like, caring, loving towards his family, and now we’re not going to have him anymore, and it’s not fair and we need to get justice for him,” another aunt, Claudia Lara, said.

Alex was an organ donor and his family told News 2 he was able to save the lives of three children and an adult.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.