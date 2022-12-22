Man charged with 11 burglaries at Gainesville storage business

Dec. 21—A Clarkesville man was accused of breaking into 11 storage units in May at a Gainesville business with bolt cutters, taking an SUV, watercraft and other items, according to authorities.

Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, was charged with 11 counts of second-degree burglary and theft by taking a motor vehicle.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office began investigating a series of break-ins on May 12 at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road.

Items taken in the break-ins included a 2004 Ford Expedition, a trailer, two personal watercraft and other items, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Many of the items have been found and returned to their owners, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said Martyne left for Florida but was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 20, when he returned to the area.

Martyne was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Sheriff's Office said the SUV and the watercraft were worth more than $10,000.

"While renters of the units could tell there were missing items, such as tools, it was difficult to get an accurate inventory of what exactly was stolen, so we're not going to wager a guess on the dollar amount," Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said.