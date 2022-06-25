Man charged with 12 counts including drug trafficking

Jun. 25—A man was recently charged with 12 felonies after a drug trafficking arrest.

Tyler D'Shon Johnston, 27, of Ada, was charged Tuesday in Pontotoc County District Court with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; disclosing contents of communication in violation of Security Communications Act; endangering others while eluding; trafficking in illegal drugs; distribution of a controlled substance — including possession with intent to distribute; acquiring proceeds from drug activity; and six counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Johnston's arrest stemmed from a separate arrest earlier in June.

According to a court affidavit, Ada police arrested a person referred to as a "source of information" June 2 on suspicion of domestic violence.

The person also had two grams of what was suspected to be methamphetamine, according to the affidavit, filed by District 22 Drug Task Force Agent Adam Good.

The informant requested to speak to a narcotics investigator about information in his/her possession. The informant said he/she had been purchasing methamphetamine and pills from Johnston on a weekly basis.

The informant said that he/she had visited Johnston's residence in the 700 block of W. 12th St. the day before and believed Johnston had from one-half to one pound of methamphetamine in a gallon bag.

The informant also told Police that Johnston had pills which Good believed were most likely counterfeit fentanyl.

The informant also said Johnston kept a pistol on this person and had several other handguns in the house.

After getting the information, drug task agents used the informant to make a drug buy from Johnston. The informant made a phone call to Johnston saying that he/she wanted to buy drugs.

Johnston reportedly threatened to blow anyone's head off that came with the CI which led Good to believe he did indeed have firearms. Good said in the affidavit that the CI also showed an exchange of text messages with Johnston which Good photographed that showed him agreeing to sell drugs.

An undercover agent drove the criminal informant to Johnston's home where he/she went inside and reportedly purchased 16 grams of a substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine, Good said.

"The CI explained he or she saw multiple large bags of white crystalline substance in the home that were each larger than a softball," Good said. "He/she observed around five handguns in the home along with a large bag containing ammunition. He/she purchased methamphetamine from Johnston who was the only occupant in the home and Johnston took possession of the $250 in confidential funds."

Later that day, Investigators planned to serve a search warrant at Johnston's home.

Investigators confirmed Johnston had an outstanding felony arrest warrant through Payne County District Court for first-degree burglary, according to Good.

Johnston's residence was under surveillance but somehow, he left and officers discovered him driving a car west on Main Street.

A Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police officer initiated a traffic stop of Johnston's vehicle near the intersection of state Highway 3W and County Road 3510, west of Ada.

"Johnston, who was determined to be the driver, pulled onto the shoulder," Good said. "Officers began a high-risk traffic stop and ordered Johnston out of the car. Johnston instead accelerated from the traffic stop."

Good said Johnston led police on a pursuit which reached speeds up to 115 miles-per-hour. A Chickasaw Lighthorse police officer initiated a tactical vehicle intervention to end the pursuit.

"Officer (Dillon) Dolezal was able to successfully spin the vehicle to the east side of the road (County Road 3510) where it rolled one-half time, and came to rest on its top," Good said. Officers ordered Johnston from the vehicle where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Agents found methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car, according to Good. Officers found several loaded firearms in the car, along with more than 300 grams of methamphetamine.

Police interviewed Johnston after his Miranda warning, but Johnston said he wanted an attorney because he wasn't "going to snitch."