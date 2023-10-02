Man charged with 12 counts of sex offenses with a minor, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says
Man charged with 12 counts of sex offenses with a minor, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says
Man charged with 12 counts of sex offenses with a minor, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says
Looking for a Christmas or birthday present for the guy in your life? Here are best gift ideas for men, ranging from cool tech finds to unique gifts for the man who has everything.
Woodruff fought back tears while discussing the possibility of missing the postseason.
We all have our favorite draft targets, but it's also key to know which players to avoid. Let's examine 12 players you might want to fade at their ADP.
Republicans tried to compare Bowman to the Trump supporters responsible for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
Former President Donald Trump’s civil financial fraud trial gets underway in New York. The U.S. Supreme Court — minus Justice Clarence Thomas, who recused himself — refuses to hear an appeal filed by lawyer John Eastman about shielding emails he sent to Trump.
Here's what we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus stellar sales to score right now.
But, like, let's keep this a secret between you and me.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that.
Watch movies, play games, read books and rock out — the tablet thousands of Amazon shoppers vouch for is only $80 right now.
More than 26,000 shoppers agree with the 77-year-old performer — you'll want a pair for every day of the week.
The celeb's go-to vitamin E serum moisturizes and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines, scars and stretch marks.
"When I tell you I was shocked..."
The Fearless Fund suit is heating up in Atlanta’s 11th Circuit. A panel of three appellate judges on Saturday temporarily blocked Fearless Fund from awarding its $20,000 Fearless Strivers Grant to Black women entrepreneurs as the lawsuit filed against it makes its way through the courts. The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER), led by Edward Blum, who was behind the efforts to overturn affirmative action, sued Fearless Fund in August, alleging that its Strivers Grant program discriminates against non-Black women.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
For a second straight season, Butler showed up for the new NBA season with a completely new look.
The turnaround in Cincinnati might be one of the best stories Major League Soccer has seen in some time.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.