Man charged with 12 counts of sex offenses with a minor, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says

TechCrunch

The Fearless Fund suit is heating up in Atlanta’s 11th Circuit. A panel of three appellate judges on Saturday temporarily blocked Fearless Fund from awarding its $20,000 Fearless Strivers Grant to Black women entrepreneurs as the lawsuit filed against it makes its way through the courts. The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER), led by Edward Blum, who was behind the efforts to overturn affirmative action, sued Fearless Fund in August, alleging that its Strivers Grant program discriminates against non-Black women.