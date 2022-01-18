Man charged in 16-year-old's shooting death near Northport apartment complex

An 18-year-old man has been charged in the Monday shooting death of a 16-year-old in Northport.

Ladamien Rogers-Wallace faces a charge of capital murder in the death of David Martin Jr., according to Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

The Northport Police Department received a call about a shooting at 3 p.m. near the Valley Hills apartment complex. Officers found Martin, who had been shot multiple times, inside his vehicle.

Kennedy said one of Martin's gunshot wounds was to his chest. Martin was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he did not survive his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit developed Rogers-Wallace as a suspect. Rogers-Wallace was arrested and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Several other people of interest are being sought in connection with Martin's death. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8692.

This marks the third homicide the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has investigated in 2022.

