Man charged in '18 drugs, weapons case

Aug. 10—ANDERSON — More than three years after Joseph Jones was arrested on felony drug and weapons charges, authorities can finally bring charges against the Anderson man.

Charges were not filed until last week because his initial arrest in 2018 violated his probation in a previous case, said Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna. That violation sent him to the Department of Correction to serve the rest of that earlier sentence.

In November 2017, the Madison County Drug Task Force detectives began to suspect Jones' involvement in a trafficking organization that transported drugs to Madison County from the Indianapolis area, according to court records.

On April 9, 2018, investigators had Jones under surveillance when he allegedly picked up narcotics in Indianapolis, according to the court records. At the request of the DTF, Fishers police pulled over Jones on Interstate 69 as he was returning to Madison County.

Between his arrest on the interstate and a search warrant executed at his residence on West Sixth Street in Anderson, law enforcement confiscated about one pound of crystal meth, 20 grams of heroin (about three-fourths of an ounce), several pills, drug paraphernalia and weapons, according to court records.

Jones was charged Aug. 4 with two counts of Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine, Level 2 felony dealing cocaine, Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, Level 4 felony possession of a narcotic drug, Level 6 felony dealing in a schedule I controlled substance, Level 6 felony dealing a schedule IV controlled substance and a Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

