Man charged with 1987 death of Rockford teen gets bail reduced, bonds out of jail

ROCKFORD — Jesse Smith Jr., 65, the man arrested and jailed 16 months ago in connection to the 1987 death of Tammy Tracey, was freed Thursday after posting $5,000 bond.

Meanwhile, his trial has been set for May 23.

At the time of his arrest, Smith's bail was set at $5 million.

Court records show he appeared in court Thursday before Judge Joe McGraw with his attorney Christopher DeRango for a bond hearing where his bail was reduced to $50,000. Smith posted the required 10% and was released.

Smith, a former Rockford resident and an associate of the Tracey family, was arrested Nov. 19, 2020, in Albany, Georgia, after he was indicted by a Winnebago County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder in Tracey's death.

Tracey, who was 19 at the time, went to Searls Park to wax her car on May 27, 1987, and was never seen alive again. Law enforcement searched for nearly a year until her remains were found by a birdwatcher on April 15, 1988, in the Sugar River Forest Preserve in Durand. Dental records were used to identify her body, and an autopsy showed she had been fatally shot. She also sustained a stab wound that contributed to her death.

Smith's next court date is May 13.

