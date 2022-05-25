Man charged in 1991 murder of Croydon mom found dead in arson fire at her home

A man was arrested and charged in the 31-year-old cold case of a Bristol Township mom found dead in her burning Croydon home in 1991.

Robert Atkins, of Fairless Hills in Bristol Township, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and two counts each of arson and robbery. The 56-year-old man was arraigned by Judge Frank Peranteau, Sr. in Bristol on Wednesday and was in custody.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is set to have a news conference Wednesday afternoon and is expected to share additional details of how authorities unraveled the case that went unsolved for over three decades. Atkins, who was 25 at the time of the crime, was remanded to county prison with no bail. Authorities say he is disabled and unemployed, and lived in his home with his son.

Joy Hibbs was found dead inside her home on April 19, 1991 after her son returned home from school and found the Spencer Avenue house on fire.

Police would determine she was dead before the fire was set. An autopsy showed no smoke entered her lungs. She had been strangled and stabbed five times and left in her son's second-floor bedroom. One of her son's computer cords was wrapped around her neck.

Quickly investigators concluded the fire was set to destroy evidence of the crime.

At the time, Bristol Township police dug into Joy Hibb's life, but only found that everyone who knew her seemed to love her the mom who grew vegetables and loved making fried okra . There was no sign of trouble in her marriage. The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary less than a week before the murder.

Charles Hibbs had a solid alibi at the time of the murder. He was on a job site in Philadelphia, something coworkers confirmed.

The only thing out of the ordinary that day was a blue, late-1980s-model Monte Carlo parked three feet from the curb near the Hibb's home. A neighbor who noticed the vehicle later reported it to police.

Joy Hibbs left a paper trail showing her moves on the morning of her murder. She cashed her paycheck, then went grocery shopping, which was her Friday routine. She came home around 11 a.m. A neighbor reported seeing her walking the family dog.

Two people from the Bensalem Baptist Church where Joy attended Easter services dropped by to talk about joining their congregation sometime after 11 a.m. They left before noon, police said.

What happened between noon and when David Hibbs returned from school to find the house on fire is unknown.

Detectives in Bristol Township investigated the case for years and developed leads, but none led to an arrest. More recently the case was transferred to Bucks County Detectives.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Man charged in 1991 murder of Joy Hibbs found dead in fire at Croydon home