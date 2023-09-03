Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Sept. 2 shooting at West Asheville residence

ASHEVILLE - A 37-year-old man was killed the morning of Sept. 2 in West Asheville, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department. There is an active search for a suspect who has been charged with first-degree murder.

When patrol officers responded to a residence on East Oakview Road around 11:43 a.m. on Sept. 2 for reports of shots being fired, they found Ismael Munoz shot several times, according to the news statement. Buncombe County EMS arrived shortly but Munoz had died from his wounds. His next of kin has been notified, the release said.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives and forensic technicians executed a search warrant on the scene to determine the circumstances of the homicide, which resulted in the charges against Arturo Cordero Martinez, 47.

Martinez is described as a 5-foot-5-inch, 185-pound Hispanic male with a medium skin tone and black hair and brown eyes.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," according to the news release.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about whether either man lived at the residence or what type of gun was used in the shooting.

Detectives ask anyone with information on Martinez's location to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. Search "Asheville PD" in the app store. Or call APD at 828-252-1110.

Munoz's death is the fourth homicide this year in Asheville city limits.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville homicide investigation underway Sept. 2 shooting death