Man charged in 2 assaults, 2 shootings in East Windsor

May 13—A Springfield man is free on $90,000 bond while facing numerous charges based on allegations that, after showing up uninvited at a Halloween party in East Windsor's Mill Pond Village apartment complex, he punched two people, then twice fired on a car in which they and three others were riding.

Marquese D. Ethridge, 21, is facing 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault in the two shooting incidents — one in each incident for each of the five people in the car he is accused of firing on. Each of those counts carries up to 20 years in prison.

He is also facing 17 misdemeanor counts of first-degree reckless endangerment based on allegations that he endangered those victims and the occupants of two Mill Pond Village apartments that were penetrated by stray bullets.

Ethridge faces two felony counts of risk of injury to a child because two children lived in one of those apartments, two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault for the punching incidents before the shootings, and three lesser misdemeanor charges.

East Windsor police Detective Scott Roberts' affidavit summarizing the investigation doesn't blame Ethridge for any serious injuries. But Roberts does report that one of the punching victims suffered "multiple seizures" and become unresponsive during the second shooting, on Mill Street just past the Church Street intersection.

The copy of Roberts' affidavit that has been made public contains a number of blacked out passages and doesn't spell out the relationship between Ethridge and the woman who appears to have been the main target in the attacks. But it does recite the woman's account of the incident, which indicates that Ethridge was jealous that she was spending time with another man. She also said she and Ethridge shared use of a car registered to his mother.

The woman told police that, on Oct. 31, she dropped off her daughter, then picked up some friends in Springfield and drove them back to her apartment, where they began getting ready for her Halloween party as other friends arrived. People posted pictures from the party on social media, she recalled, before Ethridge called to say he wanted the car, which she was unwilling to turn over immediately.

Shortly afterward, she said, Ethridge showed up with a man she knew as a drug dealer and said he had to go inside to get his "weed pen." She said she offered to get it for him, but he punched her in the head and neck, got into the apartment, then punched a man she had been involved with in the past.

Later, she said, as she drove out of the apartment complex with four passengers, the sport utility vehicle Ethridge had arrived in earlier drove straight at her, forcing her to pull to the side of the road.

She said the passenger's window of the SUV went down and a person wearing a facemask began shooting at her, with one bullet going through the windshield of her car. She said she drove in reverse and ran over a curb before fleeing.

Not long afterward, she said, she saw the SUV coming up behind her, and, driving fast on Mill Street, crashed the car. She told her passengers to get out and hide in the woods. She said she heard gunshots and Ethridge yelling at them.

The woman later told police that Ethridge drove by when she was with officers at the scene — and later texted her a picture of a rat and cheese.

