Man charged with 2 counts of murder in connection to Limington deaths

A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder after two people were found dead Thursday morning in a Limington home, Maine State Police said.

Police do not know whether Matthew Cote, 21, was related to the victims, however, officials are confident that he lived in the home.

A retired firefighter was passing the Hardscrabble Road home about 5:13 a.m. when he spotted a fire there and unsuccessfully attempted to get inside the building, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters from Limington, Standish and Hollis responded to the scene, and when they entered the home, they discovered the bodies of an adult man and woman, Moss said Thursday.

The fire was extinguished at about 7 a.m.

The Maine State Police and fire marshal's office are investigating the deaths, and autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

No additional information was available.