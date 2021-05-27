Man charged with 2 counts of murder in double Independence shooting, prosecutors say

A Higginsville man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder following a shooting that left two people dead in Independence over the weekend.

Steven B. Turner Jr., 44, is charged in the killings of Billy Davis and Ashley Walker, who were found shot inside a car that had crashed into another parked vehicle on Sunday morning. Both were taken to a hospital and died there, police said at the time.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges Thursday evening. Prosecutors are requesting Turner be held on $300,000 cash-only bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.