Man charged in 2006 cold case cited 'overwhelming desire' to kill neighbor, detective says

Timothy Delehanty, 36, appears for a preliminary hearing in Kenton County District Court. Delehanty is charged with murder in connection with the 2006 stabbing death of 61-year-old Paul Clayton.

When Timothy Delehanty was interviewed recently by police about a killing that happened in 2006, he was able to recall, nearly two decades later, details only someone who was at the scene would know, a detective testified Wednesday.

Delehanty, 36, is charged in Kenton County District Court with a single count of murder.

He was stopped by police on Jan. 21 while trying to leave the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington, an IV still in his arm, and told officers that he was responsible for the fatal stabbing of 61-year-old Paul Clayton, according to a criminal citation.

At the time of the killing, Delehanty, then 19, was living at a trailer park with his mother just a few doors down from Clayton, Detective Nick Klaiss said during a hearing to establish probable cause to refer the case to a grand jury.

Delehanty told the detective during an interview that he stabbed Clayton between 50 and 60 times, Klaiss said, adding the autopsy report showed Clayton was stabbed at least 43 times.

Delehanty also said that he had fled the scene in Clayton’s vehicle.

When asked about why he stabbed Clayton, Delehanty responded that he had “this overwhelming desire to go kill him," the detective said.

Clayton was found dead at his Eagle Drive home in December 2006 after his coworkers went to check on him because he had not been seen for several days, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. They found Clayton on the floor of his home covered in blood.

It didn't take long for investigators to zero in on Delehanty as a person of interest in Clayton's killing.

At least one witness told police that Delehanty had been driving around in the slain man's 1996 Ford Thunderbird, according to earlier Enquirer reporting.

Police at the time said Delehanty "rented" the car to a 16-year-old, who was later found asleep inside the vehicle in Covington.

Delehanty was identified in a lineup and arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property less than a week after Clayton's body was discovered.

No charges were ever filed against him in connection with Clayton's death and Klaiss said he doesn't know why.

Despite the charges in this case stemming from Delehanty's coming forward with information about his alleged involvement in the killing, he has pleaded not guilty.

Delehanty’s public defender has yet to respond to a phone call from The Enquirer.

His case will be reviewed by a grand jury, which will decide whether to indict him on charges in Kenton County Circuit Court.

Delehanty is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible sentence of 20 to 50 years or life in prison.

