Man charged with 2008 sex assault in Ellington

Apr. 27—A Torrington man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl on more than one occasion in Ellington in 2008, when she was 5 and 6 and he was a young teen, according to a state police affidavit.

The man, Claude Jones, now 26, was charged April 17 with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury to a child.

Jones' age in 2008 at the time of the alleged assaults was brought up during his arraignment on April 19 as a possible cause to dismiss the charges. His public defender, David Channing, argued that because Jones was a child at the time of the accusations, he couldn't be charged with a crime.

According to Channing, in 2008 the minimum age someone could be charged with a crime was 14, and yet, Jones was only 14 for a few weeks during 2008, because his birthday is in December.

Channing said the prosecution would have to prove Jones was 14 when the sexual assaults occurred, and even then there still would be significant legal questions about the charges.

Judge Hope Seeley didn't rule on the motion, because she said it needed to be made in writing, and the prosecutors needed time to make their own arguments.

Jones continues to be held in lieu of $150,000 bond at the Hartford Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on May 14.

The affidavit supporting Jones' arrest provides the following details:

In March 2018, state police were called to Ellington High School in response to a 17-year-old female student who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The student was brought to the nurse's office, where she spoke with state police and school officials. At that time she revealed that she had been sexually assaulted years earlier.

During a forensic interview the next month, the girl said that Jones sexually assaulted her on almost a daily basis when she was 5 and 6 years old. She told state police about three specific incidents when Jones had sexually assaulted her and a fourth when he attempted to but was interrupted.

Later in 2018 state police spoke to the girl's grandmother, her legal guardian. She said she hadn't known about the sexual assaults, but said she believed the girl's accusations.

Around the same time state police spoke with Jones, who was incarcerated at the time, and he denied the accusations.

According to the state Judicial Department's website, in 2014 Jones was convicted of risk of injury to a child and promoting a minor in an obscene performance.

Jones is also a registered sex offender.

