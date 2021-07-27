Man to be charged in 2014 sex assault on Detroit's east side

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Jul. 27—A Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2014 is scheduled to be formally charged Tuesday in connection with the crime, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Lionel Jarvon Wells, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a count of kidnapping and a count of armed robbery, officials said.

Wells is scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the criminal sexual conduct and the kidnapping charges.

Prosecutors said Wells allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old Detroit woman at 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2014, as she was walking home from work on the city's east side. He followed her and produced a gun before robbing and sexually assaulting her, according to authorities.

The victim did not know the suspect, who police detectives with the county prosecutor's Sexual Assault Kit Task Force arrested Monday, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

