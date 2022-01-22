Man charged in 2014 for thefts arraigned in court

Jan. 22—AMWSBURY — Eight years after allegedly sped away from local police, a New Hampshire man charged with breaking into cars and stealing from several people, was arraigned Friday in Newburyport District Court and ordered held on $12,000 cash bail.

Darren Gregg, 45, of Hampton Falls, faces five counts of receiving stolen propriety under $250, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle for a felony, and motor vehicle offenses related to the Jan. 14, 2014, incident when police say he drove off from the Irving Gas Station as police were speaking to him.

An arrest warrant was issued shortly thereafter and remained open until his arrest earlier this week by an unknown police department. He was brought to the Newburyport courthouse by the Essex County Sheriff's Department.

Gregg's attorney, Wendy Spillane, told Judge William Martin that her client "simply did not know" there was a warrant for his arrest. She went on to explain that Gregg was arrested shortly thereafter in New Hampshire and spent five years in jail in that state. He was under the assumption that his jail sentence covered the offenses he now faces using the term "global resolution."

"He believes all of this was taken care of," Spillane said.

Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Gregg and a woman were at the Route 110 gas station sleeping in a car filled with items he stole from numerous people. When police officers spoke to them, they both gave false names. During the interviews, officers spotted items, including a driver's license and bank books, belonging to a nearby resident. Gregg then stepped on the gas and sped out of the gas station onto Route 110. Police lost sight of him but hours later learned Gregg and his passenger were given a ride to Hampton Falls.

The Amesbury resident told police someone had broken into her car earlier that day, Kennedy said.

Believing Gregg might have a firearm, Hampton Falls police, along with a SWAT team, went to his home and arrested him. Inside Gregg's home, police found more items they believed to have been stolen including a bank card, GPS units and power tools, according to Kennedy.

Story continues

Kennedy asked Martin to hold Gregg on $10,000 cash bail saying he had a lengthy criminal record and was prone to using aliases to avoid capture.

"This is someone who doesn't hesitate to use a fake name," Kennedy said.

Spillane asked that Gregg, who has been employed for two years and has children, be held on minimal bail.

Martin decided to hold Gregg on $12,000 cash bail and scheduled his next court appearance for Feb. 18. Should Gregg post bail, he must stay away and have no contact with his alleged victims and all witnesses.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.